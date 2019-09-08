This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Paul Casey claims first European Tour title in five years

The Englishman claimed victory at the European Open in Hamburg.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 5:12 PM
Casey celebrates his 14th European Tour title win.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

ENGLAND’S PAUL CASEY ended a five-year wait for his 14th European Tour title with a thrilling one-shot victory at the European Open in Hamburg on Sunday.

The 42-year-old, who now plays the majority of his golf in the United States, trailed home hope Bernd Ritthammer and Scot Robert MacIntyre by a single stroke overnight, but fired a brilliant six-under 66 to claim the tournament.

It was Casey’s first win on the European Tour since the 2014 KLM Open in the Netherlands.

His bogey-free final round, featuring crucial birdies on the 16th and 17th holes, proved enough to beat Ritthammer, MacIntyre and Austrian Matthias Schwab into a tie for second.

World number 924 Ritthammer needed a birdie on the par-five 18th to force a playoff in Germany, but could only manage a par as Casey took the spoils. 

