Thursday 13 August, 2020
Paul Clarke steps away from Dublin senior football management team - report

The Whitehall Colmcille man was brought into the set-up by former manager Jim Gavin.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 12:12 AM
https://the42.ie/5174502
Paul Clarke [file photo].
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

PAUL CLARKE HAS reportedly stepped away from his role with the management team of the Dublin senior footballers.

The news was first reported by the Irish Mirror this evening, as Clarke departs from the Dublin camp after defender Jack McCaffrey opted out of the panel in June.

Clarke was brought into the Dublin set-up in 2018 under then-manager Jim Gavin, and his services were retained by Dessie Farrell when he was appointed as Gavin’s successor.

The Whitehall Colmcille man was previously part of the Dublin coaching ticket between 2005 and 2008 when Paul Caffrey was in charge. 

A member of Dublin’s 1995 All-Ireland winning team, it’s not known whether Clarke’s departure was his decision or not. 

It’s also reported that Ballyboden St Enda’s Director of Coaching Brian O’Regan has been added to Farrell’s backroom team, according to the Irish Independent.

Dublin completed an unprecedented five-in-a-row last year and are due to start their 2020 Leinster campaign against Westmeath in November.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

