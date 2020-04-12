Carlow hurler raises €10k for cancer charity in first 48 hours of jersey giveaway

A CARLOW HURLER has raised over €10,000 for the Irish Cancer Society in the first 48 hours of a signed jersey giveaway.

Paul Coady has collected signed jerseys from 16 top inter-county hurlers in a bid to generate some much-needed funds for the charity.

Among the stars involved are All-Ireland winners John McGrath (Tipperary), Declan Hannon (Limerick), Padraic Mannion (Galway), Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny) and David McInerney (Clare).

The Irish Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Day fundraiser, which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, raises an estimated €4 million for the charity.

“As a result the Irish Cancer Society took a huge loss and along with the Covid-19 restrictions, fundraising has now become very difficult,” Coady explained.

Donations to the fundraising drive can be made through GoFundMe here.

Anyone who contributes a minimum donation of €10 will be entered into a draw on Friday 1 May with four winners each receiving four of the signed jerseys.

The following hurlers have donated signed jerseys:

Antrim – Neil McManus

Carlow – Paul Coady

Cork – Anthony Nash

Clare – David McInerney

Dublin – Chris Crummey

Galway – Padraic Mannion

Laois – Enda Rowland

Laois – Ross King

Limerick – Declan Hannon

Kerry – Shane Conway

Kilkenny – Padraig Walsh

Offaly – Shane Dooley

Tipperary – John McGrath

Waterford – Stephen Bennett

Westmeath – Tommy Doyle

Wexford – Shaun Murphy

