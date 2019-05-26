Boost for Galway as star midfielder makes impressive club return after horror injury

AFTER BREAKING BOTH of his legs in a horror injury last summer, Galway star Paul Conroy announced his return to the club scene this weekend in impressive fashion.

The St James’ midfielder contributed a handsome 1-5 and played an instrumental role as his side beat Leitir Móir on a scoreline of 3-14 to 0-8 in the opening round of the Galway SFC last night.

In the opening minutes, Conroy intercepted a kickout and rattled the back of the net — while all of his points came from play as he lined out in the full-forward line.

One of those was from the sideline ‘from an impossible angle to say the least,’ as the club wrote, ‘and to the astonishment of everyone in attendance, the umpire raised the white flag ‘.

Source: St James' Twitter.

The Tribe veteran was returning to play after suffering a devastating season-ending injury in Galway’s Super 8s opener against Kerry last July.

He underwent surgery on the double-break in his left leg — his tibia and fibula — and also sustained a hairline fracture in his right leg following an accidental collision with Seán O’Shea in his side’s Croke Park victory.

The horror injury came in Galway's Super 8s opener last July. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The news of Conroy’s bright return comes as a timely boost for Galway boss Kevin Walsh, whose side are preparing for a Connacht final meeting against Roscommon in three weeks’ time.

That decider is fixed for Sunday, 16 June.

