Saturday 1 August, 2020
Former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook explains why he has left Wigan

Cook was in charge for three years and led the Latics to the League One title in 2017-18 before this season ended in farce.

By Press Association Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 10:25 AM
Wigan were relegated after a 12-point reduction was imposed.
Image: PA
Image: PA

PAUL COOK HAS left his role as Wigan manager with a “heavy heart”.

Wigan were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship last week after being deducted 12 points for entering administration.

The Latics’ appeal against their 12-point penalty has been heard by an independent tribunal and the club’s joint administrators announced on Friday that judgement has been reserved.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to leave Wigan Athletic,” Cook said in a message to the club’s players, staff and supporters.

“I would like to thank David Sharpe, the Whelan family and Jonathan Jackson for giving me the opportunity to manage such a great club three years ago.

“I have been immensely proud to have continued my long affiliation with Wigan Athletic over the past three years and I have worked hard to represent the club to the best of my ability, to develop individuals and also create a team and a work ethic which the town can be proud of.

It is well publicised that the club is going through an incredibly challenging period…we are all hoping a positive outcome can be found so this football club can write its next chapter under new ownership.

“I have enjoyed some amazing moments with you during that time that will live long in the memory.

“It is well publicised that the club is going through an incredibly challenging period and, of course, we are all hoping a positive outcome can be found so this football club can write its next chapter under new ownership.

“That has to be the main priority for everyone involved and I know the administrators are working hard to ensure the club can get through these difficult times and find new owners.”

Cook led Wigan to the League One title in his first season in charge in 2017-18 and the Latics finished 18th in the Championship the following season.

He is credited with leading the Sligo revival during his time at the Showgrounds, when he brought them to three FAI Cup finals, securing wins in the second and third of those. He also helped them win the League Cup. 

Success has followed him to England – where he helped three different clubs, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan, win promotion.

