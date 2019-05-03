This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 3 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Delaney and FAI critic Paul Cooke to become Association's next Treasurer

There is some considerable change coming to the beleaguered football body.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 3 May 2019, 4:28 PM
35 minutes ago 1,420 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4618930
A general view of the FAI AGM in 2014.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
A general view of the FAI AGM in 2014.
A general view of the FAI AGM in 2014.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

AN OUTSPOKEN CRITIC of John Delaney and the FAI will become the next Honorary Treasurer of the Association. 

The FAI today confirmed that Paul Cooke, an accountant former Managing Director of The Star and the Sunday Business Post newspapers, will run unopposed for the role at July’s AGM. His election to that position is subject to the recommendations returned by the governance review committee.

Cooke worked with John Delaney at Waterford United during the 1990s, and in recent years became a vocal critic of the Association. He is among few members of the FAI Council to ask dissenting questions at the AGM, and in 2009 quizzed the Board in relation to an unexplained figure of €5.2 million included in those accounts, recorded as “exceptional costs” relating to the Aviva Stadium. 

In an interview in last week’s Sunday Times, Cooke said that John Delaney “was given too much power”, saying that “John did do some good things for Irish football, but there was no control over him.” 

He will now join the FAI Board, and will be elected to the role at the FAI AGM in Trim on  27 July. The role was vacated last month by long-serving Eddie Murray, who resigned from the Board along with Honorary Secretary Michael Cody. 

There are two nominees for the latter role: retired army commander Gerry McAnaney and Tony Dignam, a former financial director of the FAI who stepped down in 2014. 

All elections are subject to the recommendations returned by the FAI’s governance review group, which is currently meeting weekly to recommend changes to how the FAI is run. 

The football body have two representatives on the five-person group – Niamh O’Donoghue and interim CEO Rea Walshe – with the other three appointed by Sport Ireland. 

They will submit their reform proposals on 21 June, ahead of the FAI AGM at which the present Board have said they will resign. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie