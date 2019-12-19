This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The42's Paul Dollery claims Investec 20x20 award for Football Family podcast with Rianna Jarrett

It’s the fifth monthly prize for The42 this year.

By Adrian Russell Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 8:01 PM
18 minutes ago 426 Views 1 Comment
rianna-jarrett Wexford Youths star is a key member of Vera Pauw's squad. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THIS MONTH’S WINNER OF the Investec 20×20 Media Award is Paul Dollery of The42.

Recognising excellence in Irish journalism focused on women in sport, the judges felt that Paul’s podcast with Ireland footballer Rianna Jarrett was the outstanding choice.

It is the first time the award has been awarded to a podcast.

The interview, which took place in the wake of Jarrett’s player-of-the-match performance in Ireland’s Euro 2021 qualifier win against the Ukraine, was broadcast as part of the Football Family series, which is available exclusively to The42 members.

“The judges were impressed by the breadth of subjects covered in Paul Dollery’s interview with footballer Rianna Jarrett,” said Anna Kessel, Investec 20×20 Media Awards judging panel chair and Daily Telegraph’s Women Sports Editor.

“The anecdote about receiving injury advice on an email from the legendary Megan Rapinoe was wonderful, as well as her memories of playing tennis with John McEnroe as a youngster.

“Dollery also explored the subject of racism in Ireland and Irish sport, as well as Jarrett’s status as the only part-time player in Ireland’s national team.”

The award marks the fifth time this year The42 has picked up the monthly prize.

To get access to even more podcasts, newsletters, events and more, you can become a member of The42.

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

