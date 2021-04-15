BE PART OF THE TEAM

Paul Dunne is six shots off the lead after opening round of Austrian Open

German Martin Kaymar has rediscovered form in Austria with Ulster’s Cormac Sharvin three over after the first round.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 7:34 PM
Paul Dunne shot a 73 today.
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

IT MAY NOT have been the perfect start but Paul Dunne is still in contention at the Austrian Open after an opening round of 73 today.

Dunne was the leading Irish contender on an unsatisfactory day for our golfers. Cormac Sharvin shot a three-over-par, 75; Gavin Moynihan recorded a five-over, 77 while Jonathan Caldwell will do well to make the cut after an eight-over, 80.

Former world number one Martin Kaymer was one shot off the lead after shooting a first-round 68.

The German, currently ranked 99, carded six birdies in a four-under-par score at the Diamond Country Club to join a three-way tie for second place behind Spain’s Alejandro Canizares.

American John Catlin and Sweden’s Rikard Karlberg also signed for rounds of 68.

Canizares benefited from an eagle and four birdies in his 67, with his only blemish around the course at Atzenbrugg, near Vienna, being a bogey at the par-four 12th.

Kaymer, who started on the back nine in chilly conditions early in the day, picked up birdies in three of his first five holes but dropped a shot on the 17th. It was a similar story after the turn, with birdies at the first, second and fourth but a bogey at the sixth.

The 36-year-old, who is hoping to force his way into Ryder Cup contention, told the European Tour’s website: “It was OK. I think the biggest battle was the cold.

“In general the golf course played well and the conditions are pretty nice, the greens are good. I didn’t make many mistakes. Four under was a decent start.”

There were six players tied for fifth place on three under, including English pair Richard Mansell and Daniel Gavins.

The Scottish trio of Ewen Ferguson, David Drysdale and Grant Forrest were among a group of eight players three shots off the lead.

Press Association

Read next:

