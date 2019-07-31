This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heartbreak for Paul Dunne in the fastest hole in golf world record attempt

The Irish golfer’s celebrations were cut short by the rules official.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 5:01 PM
58 minutes ago 3,164 Views 2 Comments
THE EUROPEAN TOUR’S social media team has deservedly earned a reputation for producing top-quality #content throughout the season — and their latest video challenge is as good as any. 

Featuring Ireland’s Paul Dunne, the fastest hole in golf world record attempt sees four European Tour players try and complete a 500-yard par five as quickly as possible in a test of fitness, golfing ability and, well, speed. 

After Italian Guido Migliozzi fails miserably and then Sean Crocker of America falls just short of breaking the 1 minute and 33-second record, Greystones man Dunne is next on the tee. 

The clock starts as soon as the players tees off and they are required to finish the hole carrying the same number of clubs they started with. Easy. 

Source: European Tour/YouTube

Having watched Migliozzi and Crocker’s attempts, Dunne gets his tactics spot on, playing a controlled second running up towards the front of the green, before rolling two putts up to the cup to finish in a time of 1.31 — but he knew he was in trouble.

After legging it down the fairway from the tee-box, Dunne accidentally drops his driver on the ball, causing it to move ever-so-slightly and he was never getting away with it with the eagle-eyed Guinness World Records adjudicator on hand.

Heartbreak for Dunne, but at least Belgian Thomas Detry saved the day with the final attempt. 

