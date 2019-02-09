This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Dunne four off the lead heading into the final round in Australia

Gavin Moynihan and Michael Hoey are both on seven-under overall after the third round.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 9:38 PM
1 hour ago 863 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4486225
Paul Dunne (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images
Paul Dunne (file pic).
Paul Dunne (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images

IRELAND’S PAUL DUNNE is just four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Handa Vic Open in Geelong, Australia.

The Greystones native hit four birdies and just two bogeys on the way to carding a two-under 70 for the round, and is keeping well in touch with the leading pack in difficult weather conditions.

Dunne is leading the Irish charge, while Gavin Moynihan and Michael Hoey are both on seven-under overall after carding rounds of 70 and 75 respectively.

Meanwhile, Australian Wade Ormsby holds a two-stroke lead at 13th Beach Golf Club to leave him on 15-under overall. 

Ormsby, who was a shot off the pace heading into the penultimate round, carded a two-under-par 70 after recording a birdie at the final hole. 

The 38-year-old, who has a solitary European Tour title on his CV, posted four birdies and a double bogey to sit at 15 under overall through 54 holes.

Matthew Stieger and Englishman Callum Shinkwin are a stroke further back heading into Sunday’s final round in Victoria. 

Stieger recorded a 65 to be level alongside Shinkwin (66) at the close of play, while Justin Harding (66), Brad Kennedy (72) and David Law (71) are bunched together on 12-under.

Nick Flanagan and Jason Scrivener were tied for the lead after Friday’s action, but the duo dropped down the leaderboard on the weekend. 

Both Flanagan and Scrivener struggled in their four-over-par rounds of 76 to leave them down on 10 under – good enough for a share of 10th position but five shots off the pace.

Follow the leaderboard here.

With additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'It feels great': Connacht's Dillane delighted to be back in green
    'It feels great': Connacht's Dillane delighted to be back in green
    Wales equal their best-ever winning run but fail to secure bonus point in Rome
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He played an outstanding game' - Klopp praises Salah after hitting 20 goals in back-to-back seasons
    'He played an outstanding game' - Klopp praises Salah after hitting 20 goals in back-to-back seasons
    Gareth Bale hits 100th Real Madrid goal in impressive derby win
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    IRELAND
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Roux and Farrell earn Schmidt praise as Ireland get 'a rise in temperature'
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    SCOTLAND
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie