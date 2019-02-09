Ireland's Dunne four off the lead heading into the final round in Australia

IRELAND’S PAUL DUNNE is just four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Handa Vic Open in Geelong, Australia.

The Greystones native hit four birdies and just two bogeys on the way to carding a two-under 70 for the round, and is keeping well in touch with the leading pack in difficult weather conditions.

Dunne is leading the Irish charge, while Gavin Moynihan and Michael Hoey are both on seven-under overall after carding rounds of 70 and 75 respectively.

Meanwhile, Australian Wade Ormsby holds a two-stroke lead at 13th Beach Golf Club to leave him on 15-under overall.

Ormsby, who was a shot off the pace heading into the penultimate round, carded a two-under-par 70 after recording a birdie at the final hole.

The 38-year-old, who has a solitary European Tour title on his CV, posted four birdies and a double bogey to sit at 15 under overall through 54 holes.

Matthew Stieger and Englishman Callum Shinkwin are a stroke further back heading into Sunday’s final round in Victoria.

Stieger recorded a 65 to be level alongside Shinkwin (66) at the close of play, while Justin Harding (66), Brad Kennedy (72) and David Law (71) are bunched together on 12-under.

Nick Flanagan and Jason Scrivener were tied for the lead after Friday’s action, but the duo dropped down the leaderboard on the weekend.

Both Flanagan and Scrivener struggled in their four-over-par rounds of 76 to leave them down on 10 under – good enough for a share of 10th position but five shots off the pace.

Follow the leaderboard here.

With additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

