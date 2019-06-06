This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 6 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've been looking forward to this for the last few weeks'

Ireland’s Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan put their GolfSixes title on the line in Portugal this weekend.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 4:58 PM
1 hour ago 751 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4671048

IRELAND’S PAUL DUNNE and Gavin Moynihan will bid to inject winning momentum into their respective seasons when they come together to defend their GolfSixes title in Portugal this weekend.

The pair clinched the title, and €100,000 prize money, at St Alban’s last year after receiving a wildcard entry and are back to put their crown on the line in the third edition of the six-hole matchplay event.

Golf Sixes - Day Two - Centurion Club Dunne and Moynihan are the defending GolfSixes champions.

Dunne is coming off a strong performance at the Made in Denmark event last week, with a tied for fourth finish seeing him bank €109,440 and move up to 62nd in the Race to Dubai standings, while Moynihan will have also been encouraged by a top-20 finish.

With a big couple of months ahead for the duo, with Dunne bidding to qualify for the Open and Moynihan looking ahead to the Irish Open at Lahinch, the GolfSixes provides an opportunity for the Irish team to continue their excellent record together.

The event, played at Oitavos Dunes, will see 16 international pairs go head-to-head on the Cascais coastline, with the first phase of matches starting on Friday and the tournament concluding with a final on Saturday afternoon.

Ireland are in Group B alongside Sweden, Thailand and England women.

“It’s set up for a fun format for the week,” 26-year-old Dunne said. “There’s good will between all the competitors.

“Once we get on the course we’re going to want to win but it’s a good festival atmosphere around it. The weather helps when you’re in the sunshine and everyone is in the rain at home.

“It’s a week we’re looking forward to, the format sets up quite well for myself and Gavin and hopefully we can do what we did last year but you just never know over six holes.”

Moynihan, who is enjoying a much better season on the European Tour after retaining his card at Q-School last year, added: “I’ve been looking forward to this for the last few weeks.

Golf Sixes - Day Two - Centurion Club The pair begin their tournament on Friday morning. Source: Steven Paston

“It’s always great playing team golf, even going back to the amateur days, playing home internationals and Walker Cup, they’re just a great week.

“Obviously the golf is the main event but you just have so much fun. Just enjoy it and then when you get on the golf course it’s just normal business.”

Meanwhile, former world number one Martin Kaymer has been added to the field for July’s Irish Open, with the German joining fellow Major champions Pádraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen and Danny Willett at Lahinch.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie