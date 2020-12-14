BE PART OF THE TEAM

New Sligo boss McEntee adds Donegal All-Ireland winner to backroom team

Paul ‘Papa’ Durcan will serve as goalkeeping coach for the 2021 campaign.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 14 Dec 2020, 3:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,608 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5299252
2012 All-Ireland winner Paul Durcan.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
2012 All-Ireland winner Paul Durcan.
2012 All-Ireland winner Paul Durcan.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

FORMER DONEGAL ALL-Ireland winner Paul Durcan has been added to Tony McEntee’s Sligo backroom team for the 2021 season. 

Durcan will be the goalkeeping coach under Armagh native McEntee, who was confirmed as the new Sligo boss last month.

A Celtic Cross winner with Donegal in 2012, Durcan also lifted the All-Ireland club title with Ballyboden St Enda’s in 2016.

After spending a number of years living in Qatar, Durcan returned home and rejoined the Donegal panel as sub keeper for the past two seasons. 

He currently lives in north Sligo and transferred to local outfit Drumcliffe-Rosses Point earlier in 2020. They reached the club’s first ever Sligo SFC final this year, losing by three points to kingpins Tourlestrane.

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

