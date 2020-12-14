New Sligo boss McEntee adds Donegal All-Ireland winner to backroom team

FORMER DONEGAL ALL-Ireland winner Paul Durcan has been added to Tony McEntee’s Sligo backroom team for the 2021 season.

Durcan will be the goalkeeping coach under Armagh native McEntee, who was confirmed as the new Sligo boss last month.

A Celtic Cross winner with Donegal in 2012, Durcan also lifted the All-Ireland club title with Ballyboden St Enda’s in 2016.

After spending a number of years living in Qatar, Durcan returned home and rejoined the Donegal panel as sub keeper for the past two seasons.

He currently lives in north Sligo and transferred to local outfit Drumcliffe-Rosses Point earlier in 2020. They reached the club’s first ever Sligo SFC final this year, losing by three points to kingpins Tourlestrane.