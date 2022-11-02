Finlay: 'That was a special moment. It is certainly one for the club to be proud of'

AFTER HELPING BALLYBAY Pearse Brothers win a Monaghan SFC title, Paul Finlay mounted a challenge for GAA photograph of the year as he stood on the field alongside every winning captain that the club has ever produced.

The 39-year-old led them to victory in 2012 and ten years later, they climbed the step in Clones again after beating Scotstown 1-11 to 1-8.

Every Senior Championship Winning Captain: Paddy McKearney (1953,54, 57 &59), Sean McKearney 1969, Jim O’Hanlon 1962, Eoin McKearney 2022, Paul Finlay 2012, John Joe McKearney 1987. #ballybaypearsebrothers pic.twitter.com/FC9ISqYCAF — Ballybay PearseBro's (@PearseBrothers) October 17, 2022

“That was a special moment,” he recalls. “I’m not sure who had the thought or was thinking that way. Everyone was present, but it is certainly one for the club to be proud of. I know I will be looking for a copy of that and will hold it in high regard.”

They progress to play Crossmaglen Rangers in the Ulster club championship on Saturday night. It is a considerable challenge but so was overcoming three-in-a-row chasing Scotstown.

The sense of celebration was matched by sheer relief. Beaten finalists in 2018 and 2020, this success was a long time coming.

“A few tough defeats over the last ten years between semi-finals and finals. Kept coming back and knocking on the door, between one thing or another just finding a way to not come up with the goods.

Advertisement

“You have to give credit to Scotstown. Over the past ten years, they’ve been in each and every one of those finals and winning, heading for three in a row this year.

“Some people thought they have something on Ballybay but for me, it was just Scotstown are a quality side with some great players. Even their lesser-known players were having a big impact.

“For Ballybay to come again and deliver a performance on final day was hugely pleasing. A huge sense of relief because we had put so much into the last few years to get over the line.”

Source: John McVitty/INPHO

For the Farney stalwart, the aftermath of last month’s final was filled with emotion. His late father Kieran ‘Jap’ Finlay was a key member of Monaghan’s late 1970s and 1980s team and won senior honours with the club. He passed away in 2012 before Ballybay’s triumph.

A decade later, Paul was able to celebrate county final victory with his own sons.

“2012 final was huge for me personally. My dad died. I got married just a few weeks before the county final. Getting over the line at that point was a huge year for me and something I will never forget.

“There were loads of lovely moments captured. It was nice, something you don’t plan. Those are the best moments that aren’t trying to make it happen. I guess that is what the GAA is. Going to games you are trying to find something to inspire you.

“I’ve always taken huge inspiration from my dad from my early days growing up and relishing every opportunity I got to spend with him and practice.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“That can only be my hope, that my young fellas want to play and want to have me involved.”

That year, their Ulster campaign came to an early end at the quarter-final stage. On Saturday night they travel to the Gaelic Grounds encouraged by recent showings and hoping for another famous day.

Finlay knows the size of the task ahead and is determined to deliver a performance first and foremost. The next few days will entail preparing for that, and thinking of his father.

“He’d have loved to be around to witness it. My son happened to be playing at half-time on county final day with the U9s.

“He’d have taken more pleasure watching him play than me. It wasn’t to be. Look, that is life. All we have these days are thoughts and memories, that is what you have to cherish.”

Paul Finlay was speaking at the launch of this year’s AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Championships and the AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships.