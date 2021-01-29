Dublin's Paul Flynn to step down as GPA Chief Executive later this year

DUBLIN ALL-IRELAND winner Paul Flynn is to step down later this year from his role as CEO of the Gaelic Players Association.

Dublin All-Ireland winning footballer Paul Flynn. Source: INPHO

The42 understands Flynn is departing the players’ body to take on a new role in another business sector.

The board of the GPA are set to now commence the identification of a successor with Flynn set to contribute to that process.

Flynn has been in the position since June 2018 when replaced the former CEO Dermot Earley. He previously served on the GPA National Executive and as a member of the Board of the GPA.

During his spell as CEO he was involved in the merger of the women’s and men’s players associations, the recently agreed deal with the GAA and a role in the restructuring of the fixtures calendar to the split season model.

GPA CEO Paul Flynn. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Dublin forward enjoyed a glittering playing career, retiring in May 2019 after winning six All-Ireland senior football medals.

His individual displays were highlighted by the four All-Star awards he collected between 2011 and 2014.

