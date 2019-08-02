Wexford confirm Paul Galvin as new football manager

Paul Galvin in his role as The Underdogs' joint manager for their charity match against Dublin.

PAUL GALVIN WILL take charge of the Wexford Senior footballers on a two-year term.

The Wexford county board confirmed that the Kerry legend will take the reins in a statement released on Friday afternoon.

