Wexford confirm Paul Galvin as new football manager

PAUL GALVIN WILL take charge of the Wexford Senior footballers on a two-year term.
The Wexford county board confirmed that the Kerry legend will take the reins in a statement released on Friday afternoon.
More to follow.
