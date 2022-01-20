Kildare confirm Paul Galvin addition to star-studded management team

PAUL GALVIN HAS linked up with the Kildare senior footballers in a coaching role.
Kildare GAA have confirmed to The42 that Galvin is on board for the coming season.
The legendary Kerry player joins a star-studded set-up under Glenn Ryan that also includes former Lilywhites stalwarts Johnny Doyle, Dermot Earley, Anthony Rainbow and Brian Lacey.
Galvin had a short-lived role as Wexford manager in 2020 but departed prior to the championship after moving to Mayo during the first Covid-19 lockdown.
The former Footballer of the Year, who won four All-Irelands with Kerry, reportedly declined an approach by Peter Keane to join the Kingdom management team as coach for the 2021 season.
Kildare’s first assignment in Division 1 pits them against Galvin’s native Kerry, who have recently departed Lilywhites manager Jack O’Connor in charge.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (2)