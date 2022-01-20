Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kildare confirm Paul Galvin addition to star-studded management team

The Kerry great has joined Glenn Ryan’s set-up.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 10:34 AM
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

PAUL GALVIN HAS linked up with the Kildare senior footballers in a coaching role.

Kildare GAA have confirmed to The42 that Galvin is on board for the coming season. 

The legendary Kerry player joins a star-studded set-up under Glenn Ryan that also includes former Lilywhites stalwarts Johnny Doyle, Dermot Earley, Anthony Rainbow and Brian Lacey. 

Galvin had a short-lived role as Wexford manager in 2020 but departed prior to the championship after moving to Mayo during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The former Footballer of the Year, who won four All-Irelands with Kerry, reportedly declined an approach by Peter Keane to join the Kingdom management team as coach for the 2021 season. 

Kildare’s first assignment in Division 1 pits them against Galvin’s native Kerry, who have recently departed Lilywhites manager Jack O’Connor in charge. 

