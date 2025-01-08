Paul Galvin set to take over as manager of Meath club Ratoath

KERRY FOOTBALL LEGEND Paul Galvin is set to take over as senior football boss of Meath side Ratoath for the 2025 season.

Ratoath only won their first Meath senior football title in 2019, but since then have become a dominant force in the county, adding further championship wins in 2020 and 2022, while they contested the 2023 final where they lost out after extra-timeto Summerhill.

Kingdom great Galvin is now set to be in charge this year. Galvin was involved last season with Kilmacud Crokes as part of a management team headed up by new Meath boss Robbie Brennan.

He was previously involved in a coaching role with Kildare and managed the Wexford footballers for a spell in 2020, before he stepped down from that position due to ‘time and travel commitments’ after moving to the west of Ireland ‘due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin’.

During a glittering playing career with Kerry, Galvin won four All-Ireland senior football medals, winning three All-Star awards, and was the 2009 Footballer of the Year.