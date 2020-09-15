This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 15 September 2020
Major surprise as Paul Galvin steps down as Wexford manager

Shane Roche will replace him as interim manager for the remainder of the year.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 7:17 PM
3 minutes ago 3 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5205682
Galvin during the O'Byrne Cup last December.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Galvin during the O'Byrne Cup last December.
Galvin during the O'Byrne Cup last December.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

PAUL GALVIN HAS announced his decision to step down as Wexford senior football manager this evening.

Galvin said his family have moved to the west of Ireland and cited ‘the new time and travel commitments involved’ as the reason for his departure.

Shane Roche will replace him as interim manager for the remainder of the year.

The Kerry legend only took charge for the 2020 season and was halfway through his debut league campaign when Covid-19 forced inter-county competitions to be put on hold. Inter-county sides were permitted to return to training from yesterday.

In a statement released through Wexford GAA this evening, Galvin said:

“Due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin my family has moved back to the west of Ireland. I am stepping away from my role with Wexford due to the new time and travel commitments involved.

“My business has also undergone significant growth in the past few months and needs attention. I have enjoyed the past 16 months watching, coaching and promoting football in the county since June 2019.

“I would like to thank the Wexford county board for the opportunity and support. Thank you to the players and backroom staff also. I have a strong belief in the talent in the county. 

“I wish everybody associated with Wexford football success in the near future.” 

More to follow… 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

