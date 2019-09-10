This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Paul Galvin ratified as new Wexford football manager

Galvin takes charge of a county team for the first time.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 9:41 PM
Former Kerry star Paul Galvin.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Former Kerry star Paul Galvin.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

PAUL GALVIN HAS been ratified by Wexford county board tonight as their senior football manager for a two-year term. 

Galvin’s backroom team includes former Wexford star Mattie Forde, along with Tadhg O’Donoghue, Eamon Sayers and Shane Roche.

It’s the Kerry legend’s first foray into inter-county management and he takes over a side that finished in fifth place in Division 4 last season.

Wexford played two championship games last summer, losing to Louth by five points in Leinster before their 4-16 to 0-10 hammering against Derry in Round 1 of the qualifiers. 

Galvin, 39, enjoyed a stellar inter-county career that saw him win four All-Irelands and three All-Stars, while he was named Footballer of the Year in 2009.

He was joint-manager of the TG4 Underdogs team last year. 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

