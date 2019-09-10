Paul Galvin ratified as new Wexford football manager

PAUL GALVIN HAS been ratified by Wexford county board tonight as their senior football manager for a two-year term.

Galvin’s backroom team includes former Wexford star Mattie Forde, along with Tadhg O’Donoghue, Eamon Sayers and Shane Roche.

It’s the Kerry legend’s first foray into inter-county management and he takes over a side that finished in fifth place in Division 4 last season.

Wexford played two championship games last summer, losing to Louth by five points in Leinster before their 4-16 to 0-10 hammering against Derry in Round 1 of the qualifiers.

Galvin, 39, enjoyed a stellar inter-county career that saw him win four All-Irelands and three All-Stars, while he was named Footballer of the Year in 2009.

He was joint-manager of the TG4 Underdogs team last year.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!