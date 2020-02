Clippers' George fined $35k for post-game comments, Zion drops 32 in career high

THE NBA FINED Paul George $35,000 after the Los Angeles Clippers star criticised officials in Tuesday’s defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers.

George claimed the Clippers fell victim to some “home-court cooking” following a 110-103 loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia.

The six-time All-Star – who was just three of 15 from the field and one of four from three-point range for 11 points – felt the Clippers were up against it in more ways than one, with the visiting side penalised for eight more personal fouls than the 76ers.

And the NBA sanctioned George for his comments on Thursday, the league saying the fine “also reflects his multiple prior violations of the rule prohibiting public criticism of the officiating.”

In his first season with the Clippers since arriving from the Oklahoma City Thunder, George is averaging 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Meanwhile, last night, Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, two off his career high, and Marcus Smart added 31 on Thursday to lift the Boston Celtics over the Clippers 141-133 in double overtime.

Tatum hit 14-of-23 from the floor, 5-of-10 from three-point range, and grabbed nine rebounds in more than 47 minutes while playing tough defense against Kawhi Leonard to send the Celtics into the NBA All-Star Game break as winners.

“This was a tough one,” Tatum said. “It’s nice to go to the All-Star break with a win and enjoy those moments off.”

Tatum’s hot night came after a 5-for-15 shooting effort and 0-for-7 three-point performance earlier in the week against Houston.

“Just a lot of hard work,” Tatum said of his sizzling shooting. “My teammates trust me and vice versa. We do a good job of getting the hot guy the ball whoever it is.”

Tatum struck for two late hoops in overtime, a layup over Leonard with 24.8 seconds remaining to put Boston ahead 127-124.

But Landry Shamet’s three-pointer pulled the Clippers level and sent the game into a second extra period, which the Celtics dominated to claim the triumph.

Lou Williams came off the Clippers’ bench to score 35 points while Leonard had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Montrezl Harrell added 24 points and 13 rebounds.

In the only other game on the last night of contests before the NBA All-Star Game break, Italian forward Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 123-118 victory at New Orleans.

German reserve Dennis Schroder added 22, New Zealand center Steven Adams contributed 11 points — including his first NBA three-pointer — and 11 rebounds.

Chris Paul had 14 points and 12 assists for the Thunder.

Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson scored a career-high 32 points in his 10th NBA contest while JJ Redick added 24 points off the bench for New Orleans.

Zion Williamson shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mike Muscala. Source: Matthew Hinton

- Celtics honor Garnett -

The Celtics announced Thursday that Kevin Garnett, who helped Boston capture the 2008 NBA crown, will have his number 5 jersey retired next season, the 24th former player so honored by the club.

“I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics,” Garnett said.

He was the 2008 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and an NBA All-Star in five of his six seasons with the Celtics.

In 396 games for Boston, Garnett averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks a game.

© – AFP, 2020

