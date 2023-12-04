Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Paul Heckingbottom.
Heckingbottom to become first victim of the Premier League sack race

11 defeats in 14 games leaves Blades looking for a bounce for Christmas.
24 minutes ago

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM LOOKS set to be sacked as Sheffield United boss in the wake of Saturday’s capitulation at Burnley.

The Blades were thumped 5-0 at Turf Moor, their 11th defeat in 14 matches this season, and lie bottom of the Premier League with only five points.

The club have subsequently postponed Monday’s pre-match press conference ahead of the midweek visit of Liverpool.

Former manager Chris Wilder is the favourite to replace Heckingbottom if the 46-year-old becomes the first top-flight boss to be dismissed this term.

Some away fans turned on Heckingbottom towards the end of Saturday’s defeat, during which striker Oli McBurnie was sent off before half-time for twice elbowing opponents.

“The fans are right to shout, say that wasn’t good enough. I was almost singing along with them at one point,” Heckingbottom said.

Wilder, a popular figure at Bramall Lane, left by mutual consent in March 2021 after almost five years in charge. He has since had spells at Middlesbrough and Watford.

Author
Press Association
