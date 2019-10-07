This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'De Gea doesn’t have a clue what’s going on': Ince blasts goalkeeper for lack of leadership

Paul Ince feels his former club’s shot-stopper needed to step up as a senior figure against Newcastle.

By The42 Team Monday 7 Oct 2019, 7:26 PM
1 hour ago 3,494 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4841375
Man United shot-stopper David de Gea.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Man United shot-stopper David de Gea.
Man United shot-stopper David de Gea.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Paul Ince has blasted David de Gea for his lack of leadership following the Red Devils’ 1-0 defeat against Newcastle.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper recently committed his long-term future to the Red Devils, signing a five-year deal to end speculation about his departure.

United have started the season poorly, however, and sit 12th in the Premier League table following their defeat on Tyneside.

The Spaniard spoke to the media post-match at St James’ Park, claiming he was at a loss to explain Uniter’s recent performances, and Ince feels his demeanour was not acceptable from one of the leading players in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dressing room.

“I watched David de Gea’s post-match interview and I was at a loss,” Ince said.

“He’s meant to be one of the leaders. If that was Peter Schmeichel standing there, there’s no chance you’d have seen that interview. Rather than him addressing and recognising where the team were going wrong, it just felt like ‘I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know.’

netherlands-az-vs-manchester-united Man United were held to a 0-0 stalemate against AZ on Thursday. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“This is one of the top players, the leaders at Man United, who has just signed a five-year contract. And he looks like he doesn’t have a clue what’s going on.

“If you’re a United fan listening to your goalkeeper, one of the main leaders in the team, and that’s the interview you hear you’d be right to [think it was a disgrace]. I’d be looking thinking, ‘he doesn’t have a clue what’s going on – I bet he’s regretting signing that contract.’”

Ince also insisted that the academy players that have been used by Solskjaer this season have been thrown in at the deep end, and suggested that many are not at the level required to play for United.

“You can’t blame the young players either, and in fact, I wonder how many of those are even good enough really.

“You look back to the academy days of Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes etcetera and you just don’t get those kinds of players anymore, especially not all in one group together. So, while it’s unfair to compare them to those, I would also say that some of them are just good young players.

“Looking at the youth that played against Newcastle, and being realistic, how many of them will be playing first-team football on a regular basis in two or three years’ time? I’m not convinced.”

United have two weeks to plan for their next Premier League fixture as they host Liverpool after the international break on 20 October.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie