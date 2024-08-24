Mannion hits 0-7 as Kerry and Sligo players impress in Kilmacud's win

GALWAY STAR SHANE Walsh was missing but Kilmacud Crokes still had top talents from Dublin, Kerry and Sligo to call upon in their big Dublin SFC win over St Vincents.

Paul Mannion fired seven points as the Dublin and Leinster title holders breezed to a 0-17 to 0-8 win, moving them within touching distance of a quarter-final place with one group game to go.

Crokes lined out with just six of the team that started last January’s All-Ireland club semi-final against Glen.

But while the likes of Walsh – who was present at Parnell Park but didn’t feature due to an injury that affected him in the All-Ireland final against Armagh – Dublin defender Theo Clancy and Craig Dias didn’t play, they still had a stellar cast of talent at their disposal.

Sligo full-forward Paddy O’Connor, who netted at nearby Croke Park in June’s Tailteann Cup semi-final defeat to Down, fired three points while former Kerry minor and U-20 goalkeeper Devon Burns made his championship debut for Crokes.

Both O’Connor and Burns transferred to the Stillorgan club earlier this year and have given the Robbie Brennan managed side a broad range of fresh options as they chase a four-in-a-row of Dublin crowns.

Sligo's Paddy O'Connor. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

After conceding three goals in Crokes’ Round 1 win over Skerries, David Higgins was replaced by Burns who kept a clean sheet, scored a point from a free and generally impressed with his range of kicking.

Vincents beat Thomas Davis in Round 1 but never looked like pulling off an upset here and only kept pace here for the first 20 minutes or so.

The scores were tied 0-2 apiece at that stage but Crokes finished the half strongly, shooting six of the next seven points to lead 0-8 to 0-3 at the interval.

Brennan opted to rest Mannion at the three quarter stage and Dara Mullin took over on the frees, finishing with three points for the three-in-a-row Dublin and Leinster champions.

Burns grabbed his point from a long-range free in the 58th minute while experienced forward Shane Cunningham weighed in with 0-2 overall.

Interestingly, Crokes have now won all 20 of the group games that they have played since the format was changed from a knock-out to a round robin system in 2018.

Thomas Davis beat Skerries by 5-13 to 3-17 in this evening’s other Group 4 game, leaving Crokes top of the group with four points, Thomas Davis and Vincents locked together on two points each and Skerries pointless at the bottom. Crokes will play Thomas Davis on September 8 in Round 3 while Skerries will meet Vincents. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Cuala’s 2-15 to 0-8 defeat of St Judes today has secured top spot in Group 1 for the Dalkey outfit. Clontarf bounced back from their Round 1 defeat with a 3-17 to 0-7 bashing of Fingallians last night.

In Group 2, Raheny, 33/1 title long shots at the start of the day, bounced back from their Round 1 loss to Na Fianna with an impressive 2-16 to 1-10 win over Lucan Sarsfields. Na Fianna are in pole position at the head of Group 2 after backing up their defeat of Raheny with a 0-18 to 2-10 triumph against Castleknock last night.

Both Group 3, Round 2 games took place today and Ballymun Kickhams soared to top spot with their second win, beating Ballinteer St Johns 2-11 to 0-13 at Parnell Park. Both of their goals arrived in the first-half with Paddy Small and Dublin legend Dean Rock on the mark.

Ballyboden St Endas are up and running with their first win after edging out St Sylvesters 0-15 to 1-9.