'If he went back, he would probably still be one of the best footballers in Ireland'

Paul Mannion’s availability has been a huge boost to Kilmacud Crokes, according to club captain Shane Cunningham.

By Paul Keane Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 6:45 PM
43 minutes ago 2,183 Views 0 Comments
Paul Mannion in action for Kilmacud in the semi-final against Ballyboden.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

KILMACUD CROKES CAPTAIN Shane Cunningham has admitted that having exclusive access to Paul Mannion all year has been a huge boost to the Go-Ahead Dublin SFC finalists.

Six-time All-Ireland winner and three-time All-Star Mannion has played a key role in powering Crokes to Sunday’s decider against St Judes, earning the man-of-the-match award in the semi-final win over Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Wearing number 13 but playing in a deeper role, Mannion pulled the strings all evening and continues to look like one of the best forwards in the country.

Cunningham, a former Dublin player himself who won All-Ireland minor and O’Byrne Cup medals, said Mannion’s decision to leave the inter-county game ahead of the 2021 season has benefited his club immensely.

“Absolutely, yeah, I won’t lie to you and say that it wasn’t a massive bonus to have him around, and Rory O’Carroll as well,” said Cunningham.

“To have them around at training week in, week out, has been absolutely massive.

“Their quality alone is huge but on top of that their leadership and just the way they train and play. You can only learn off them.

“So to have them around the whole year has definitely been an added bonus. I know Dublin fans are probably wanting Paul back, and maybe Rory too, but for ourselves we’re just absolutely delighted that he’s around with us full-time.”

shane-cunningham-celebrates-after-scoring-goal Shane Cunningham celebrates after scoring a goal in Kilmacud's semi-final. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell will be expected to push hard to get Mannion back into the county fold for 2022.

“He definitely is enjoying his free-time,” said Cunningham.

“He is very driven professionally as well. I don’t think his life revolves around Gaelic football. He probably gets asked enough about going back in with Dublin so I don’t have that conversation with him ever really about what his thoughts are.

“I am just happy to have him back. I have no doubt if he went back he would probably still be one of the best footballers in Ireland.”

Crokes manager Robbie Brennan has brought the best out of his forward line this season with a couple of simple tweaks, nudging Cunningham closer to goal and allowing Mannion to spend more time around the number 11 position.

“If he is in the corner, he is maybe more markable and it is easier to double team him,” said Cunningham of his colleague.

“When he is out around the middle it is harder to double-team someone of Paul’s ability so he can show more of his skillset, his ability to run with the ball, his passing ability and something that goes unnoticed a small bit, is his tackling.

“He is probably the best tackler on the team as well, so when he is out around the middle it probably gives him an opportunity to get tackles in which he always does.”

