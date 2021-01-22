BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 22 January 2021
Dublin confirm departure of three-time All-Star forward Paul Mannion

The 27-year-old won’t be involved with the All-Ireland champions this year and possibly beyond.

By Paul Dollery Friday 22 Jan 2021, 2:50 PM
Paul Mannion pictured after Dublin's win over Mayo in last month's All-Ireland final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DUBLIN WILL HAVE to plan without Paul Mannion when they bid to win a seventh consecutive All-Ireland Senior Football Championship in 2021.

In a brief statement this afternoon, Dublin GAA confirmed that the 27-year-old has opted out of the panel “for now”.

Mannion has been one of the Dubs’ star forwards in recent years, as evidenced by his inclusion in each of the last three All-Star teams.

The statement adds: “We would like to thank Paul for all the time and commitment he gave to Dublin GAA at all grades and we wish him well as he concentrates on developing his career outside of inter-county football.”

As well as being a six-time Sam Maguire winner, the Kilmacud Crokes star was involved in two All-Ireland triumphs at U21 level.

His decision comes on the back of the recent retirement announcements of Dublin veterans Paddy Andrews and Michael Darragh Macauley. 

