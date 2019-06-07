Dublin's All-Star forward cleared to play against Kildare after red card overturned

DUBLIN FORWARD PAUL Mannion is free to play in Sunday’s Leinster SFC semi-final against Kildare after his one-game suspension was overturned at a CHC hearing last night.

Mannion received a straight red card during the first-half of Dublin’s quarter-final win over Louth for a high challenge on Conal McKeever.

He was hit with an automatic one-game ban and Dublin requested a hearing, with the alleged infraction of “behaving in a way which is dangerous to an opponent” not proven.

Meanwhile, Armagh’s Brendan Donaghy will miss their Ulster semi-final replay against Cavan after his one-match suspension was upheld by the CHC.

The defender received a red card near full-time of the drawn game for dropping his knee on Cavan’s Killian Clarke as he lay on the ground. Donaghy has the option of appealing the decision to the CAC.

