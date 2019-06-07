This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin's All-Star forward cleared to play against Kildare after red card overturned

Paul Mannion was sent-off in the quarter-final win over Louth.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 7 Jun 2019, 10:19 AM
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DUBLIN FORWARD PAUL Mannion is free to play in Sunday’s Leinster SFC semi-final against Kildare after his one-game suspension was overturned at a CHC hearing last night. 

Mannion received a straight red card during the first-half of Dublin’s quarter-final win over Louth for a high challenge on Conal McKeever.

He was hit with an automatic one-game ban and Dublin requested a hearing, with the alleged infraction of “behaving in a way which is dangerous to an opponent” not proven. 

Meanwhile, Armagh’s Brendan Donaghy will miss their Ulster semi-final replay against Cavan after his one-match suspension was upheld by the CHC.

The defender received a red card near full-time of the drawn game for dropping his knee on Cavan’s Killian Clarke as he lay on the ground. Donaghy has the option of appealing the decision to the CAC.

