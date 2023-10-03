Paul McFlynn becomes part of Derry management team

PAUL MCFLYNN has joined the Derry management team, it has been announced.

Derry have similarly confirmed that Enda Muldoon is staying on as part of the backroom team.

New boss Mickey Harte and coach Gavin Devlin will be also joined by former minor coach Murtagh O’Brien and strength and conditioning coach Matt Godfrey.

The identity of the goalkeeping coach has yet to be confirmed.

McFlynn, who works as a lecturer at Ulster University, represented Derry as a player for 10 seasons between 1997 and 2006.

He has previous experience coaching Armagh and managing Creggan.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier today that former Derry interim boss Ciaran Meenagh has joined Down’s backroom team.