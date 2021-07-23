Paul McShane returns to Manchester United in player/coach role

Then and now: McShane, left, in action in a United friendly game in 2006 and pictured at the confirmation of his return to the club.

PAUL MCSHANE HAS returned to Manchester United in a player/coach role with the clubs U23s.

McShane has previously coached the club’s U16s, and has now returned in a formal role which will involve coaching throughout the Academy, from U15 to U23 level.

He will be registered as one of the three permitted overage players with the U23s, and United say McShane “will combine his talents to provide a different perspective by coaching from within sessions and from an on-pitch perspective in fixtures when deemed appropriate.”

Former Irish U21 international Gary Dicker was recently appointed to a very similar role at Brighton and Hove Albion.

McShane first joined United as a 16-year-old from Saint Kevin’s Boys, but did not make a senior appearance for the club. Having been loaned out to Walsall and Brighton, he made a permanent move to West Brom in 2006. McShane went on to make more than 400 first-team appearances, and was most recently at Rochdale. He also won 33 senior caps for Ireland.

Having already secured his Uefa ‘A’ Licence, this represents his biggest coaching step to date.

“I am extremely pleased to be rejoining a club that means so much to me. I have been working on my coaching badges for several years and the opportunity to work with young players, whilst also playing in certain games, is the perfect role”, said McShane.

“I have developed a great deal of knowledge over my career and I look forward to mentoring and supporting the next generation of Academy graduates by passing on all of my experience.

“It feels very special to be back to where I began my professional career and I can’t wait to get started in supporting these talented players to reach their immense potential.”