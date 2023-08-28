Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Paul McShane has joined the Ireland U21 coaching staff.
# Dual
Paul McShane to combine Manchester United coaching role with Ireland U21s
Former senior international has been named by manager Jim Crawford as John O’Shea’s permanent successor.
1 hour ago

PAUL McSHANE HAS been appointed assistant coach to Jim Crawford with the Ireland U21s ahead of their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign.

The former senior international will continue in his role at Manchester United’s academy, where he is in charge of the U15s, as he fills the void left by John O’Shea following his promotion to Stephen Kenny’s staff.

Bohemians’ head of academy, Trevor Croly, had assisted Crawford on an interim basis but McShane is now confirmed as the permanent successor.

A double header of qualifiers at Turner’s Cross in Cork gets underway against Turkey next Friday followed by the visit of San Marino on 12 September.

“I can’t wait to get started with the Under-21s. I played for Ireland in the youth ranks from the age of 14 before going on to play senior level, so for me it is about passing on the experience I had as a player with the aim to help develop the next generation,” McShane said.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’m still learning as a coach and it has been a whirlwind few years since transitioning from player to coach but this is an unbelievable opportunity to coach with my country.”

Crawford, who also praised the ‘the experience and expertise’ of Croly, added: “I’m excited to have Paul on board with us. Speaking with people at Manchester United, he is very highly thought of and having seen Paul through his UEFA Pro Licence he has certainly impressed.

“His experience playing for Ireland at senior level is invaluable but what is key is he has played for the Under-21s internationally and knows what is required to excel at that level and progress as a player.

“That will be a huge benefit to our players and Paul is up for that challenge.”

David Sneyd
