Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Paul McShane joins League One club's growing Irish contingent

The Ireland international defender has signed a short-term deal with Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 12:53 PM
1 hour ago 3,807 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4845735
Paul McShane is Rochdale's latest Irish addition.
Image: Rochdale AFC
Image: Rochdale AFC
Paul McShane is Rochdale's latest Irish addition.
Paul McShane is Rochdale's latest Irish addition.
Image: Rochdale AFC

ROCHDALE HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Paul McShane on a short-term deal.

The versatile defender, capped 33 times by the Republic of Ireland, has penned a contract with the League One club until January.

McShane’s arrival increases the Irish contingent at Rochdale, where Cork’s Brian Barry-Murphy has been manager since March.

The squad already includes ex-Ireland U21 internationals Eoghan O’Connell and Jimmy Ryan, as well as former League of Ireland trio Jimmy Keohane, Stephen Dooley and Ryan Delaney (currently on loan at AFC Wimbledon).

“I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago and now I’m just looking forward to getting started,” said McShane, who had been a free agent since a four-year spell at Reading concluded at the end of last season.

“I want to come here, play as many games as I can, and try and win as many games as I can. I want to be a part of something. Brian [Barry-Murphy] is an up-and-coming manager and he wants to do things the right way.

“I’ve been training with a team myself and I’ve been trying to keep my training specific to playing football, so I’m dying to get going. I’ve got great motivation to help this club as much as possible and try to take them to the next level.”

Rochdale currently sit in 19th place in League One after a dip in form stunted their positive start to the season. They recently drew 1-1 with Manchester United in the Carabao Cup but were ultimately eliminated after a penalty shootout at Old Trafford.

