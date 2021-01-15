BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 15 January 2021
Cats legend Paul Murphy announces retirement from inter-county game

The defender won four All-Irelands in a glittering career.

By Garry Doyle Friday 15 Jan 2021, 8:47 AM
1 hour ago 1,897 Views 1 Comment
Paul Murphy won four All-Irelands for Kilkenny.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PAUL MURPHY HAS retired from inter-county hurling.

The Kilkenny defender made the announcement on social media this morning after a career that saw him win four All-Ireland titles, four Leinster titles, four All-Stars and three National Leagues.

In a statement, Murphy said: “The time has come to announce my retirement from the Kilkenny senior team.

“For as long as I can remember it has been my dream to hurl for Kilkenny and I am proud to say that I lived that dream.

“It has been a privilege to not hurl with but against some of the greatest players to have ever played the game.”

 


Murphy made his breakthrough onto the Kilkenny team in 2011 – going on to make 94 appearances for the Cats, 49 of those coming in the Championship.

He won All-Ireland titles in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015, picking up All Star awards in those same years. He has confirmed that he will continue to play for his club, Danesfort.

