Cats legend Paul Murphy announces retirement from inter-county game

PAUL MURPHY HAS retired from inter-county hurling.

The Kilkenny defender made the announcement on social media this morning after a career that saw him win four All-Ireland titles, four Leinster titles, four All-Stars and three National Leagues.

In a statement, Murphy said: “The time has come to announce my retirement from the Kilkenny senior team.

“For as long as I can remember it has been my dream to hurl for Kilkenny and I am proud to say that I lived that dream.

“It has been a privilege to not hurl with but against some of the greatest players to have ever played the game.”

An honour and a privilege. Sin é!🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/2JNBU5bx8a — Paul Murphy (@PaulMurphykk) January 15, 2021

Murphy made his breakthrough onto the Kilkenny team in 2011 – going on to make 94 appearances for the Cats, 49 of those coming in the Championship.

He won All-Ireland titles in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015, picking up All Star awards in those same years. He has confirmed that he will continue to play for his club, Danesfort.