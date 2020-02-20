'Paul is here to observe, share his experience and try to connect with the boys'

WHILE BONO NATURALLY dominated many of the headlines, news that Paul O’Connell has joined the Ireland set-up for this entire training week is of far more interest in a rugby sense.

O’Connell has been out of the professional game since leaving Stade Français last summer following an unhappy season with the Parisian club.

Paul O'Connell speaks with James Ryan at Ireland training yesterday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Many of us have wondered what he would bring to one of the pro teams in Ireland and so it is riveting to see him linking up with Andy Farrell’s squad ahead of their clash with England in Twickenham on Sunday, even if it is just on a consultancy basis until Friday.

“We like people to try and take stock from the outside and get a feel, the feeling of how camp is,” explained Farrell yesterday.

“Paul is here to observe and come into all the meetings, share his experience along the way and try and connect with the boys.

“He’s been there and done that. He’s been to Twickenham a few times and he’s played some big games, so he knows what the boys are going through.”

The return of ‘Paulie’ has been welcome for those in the Ireland squad who are former team-mates of the Limerick man, whose final appearance for his country came at the 2015 World Cup against France when he tore his hamstring off the bone.

CJ Stander is one of those who knows O’Connell best as a team-mate and the Ireland number eight has enjoyed having the 40-year-old around the squad this week, even if it isn’t the same as before.

“I always think when someone comes in and he’s a coach now you have a different relationship,” said Stander. “But you can see he is still Paulie.

“Quieter, more observing, but you see him going around the place talking to the younger boys. Surely they can learn something from him.”

O'Connell had a spell as the Ireland U20s forwards coach. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

O’Connell was photographed in conversation with James Ryan at Ireland training yesterday, sparking some great efforts in the caption competitions but also sparking real excitement at a former Ireland great and a future Ireland great working together.

Stander said it is the younger players like 23-year-old Ryan and 22-year-old Jordan Larmour, who grew up watching the former Ireland captain, who will gain most from O’Connell.

“He has years and years of experience and brings calmness and confidence in the group,” said Stander.

“He has been there and dealt with situations a lot. To have him around to be able to ask questions about how to stay calm and how to enjoy these moments.

“He has time for everybody. He really makes sure he listens. I have seen him walk around and speak to the young guys like Jordan. I think they would love to get advice from him.”

Another interesting returning figure in Ireland camp this week – but not for the first time during this Six Nations – is former team manager Mick Kearney.

An important part of the Ireland set-up alongside Joe Schmidt until he opted to step away in 2016, Kearney was respected as a calming influence on the squad and management during his time with the national team.

Mick Kearney has also been back with the Ireland squad. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

His successor, Paul Dean, the former international out-half, stepped away from the manager role after last year’s World Cup and Ireland opted not to replace him.

However, the level-headed and experienced Kearney, a successful businessman outside of rugby, has returned to the set-up during this Six Nations to help them gauge whether the changes they are implementing are for the betterment of the team.

“He’s been spending a bit of time with us at the start of the weeks and it is nice for the boys and the staff when people pop in and out, and come back and can see whether it is change for the better or the good,” explained Farrell of Kearney’s involvement.

“He is a wise old man, Mick, so we try to take advantage of that.”