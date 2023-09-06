O'Donovan and McCarthy among three Irish boats to reach A/B semis in Belgrade

OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS PAUL O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy breezed into the A/B semi-finals of the men’s lightweight double sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade this afternoon.

The West Cork duo cruised through their quarter-final, leading from the start and finishing ahead of Italians Stefano Oppo and Gabriel Soares.

While O’Donovan and McCarthy moved closer to qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, there was a major shock in another lightweight double sculls quarter-final: France’s Hugo Beurey and Ferdinand Ludwig — who beat O’Donovan and McCarthy at World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne in July — exited the Worlds with a fifth-placed finish. The French duo are now out of the running for their home Games in Paris next summer.

There was better news for the two other Irish boats in action on Wednesday, however: Fermanagh duo Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan qualified for the A/B semi-finals of the men’s pair with a second-placed finish in their quarter.

Timoney and Corrigan need a top-11 finish at the Worlds to qualify their boat for Paris.

In the men’s double sculls, Lisburn’s Phil Doyle and Tipperary’s Daire Lynch also reached their A/B semi after a second-placed finish in their quarter-final.

More to follow.