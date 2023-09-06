Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Maren Derlien/INPHO Olympic champions Fintan McCarthy (back) and Paul O'Donovan.
# World Rowing Championships
O'Donovan and McCarthy among three Irish boats to reach A/B semis in Belgrade
Separate duos of Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan, and Phil Doyle and Daire Lynch, are also through to their semi-finals.
340
0
53 minutes ago

OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS PAUL O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy breezed into the A/B semi-finals of the men’s lightweight double sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade this afternoon.

The West Cork duo cruised through their quarter-final, leading from the start and finishing ahead of Italians Stefano Oppo and Gabriel Soares.

While O’Donovan and McCarthy moved closer to qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, there was a major shock in another lightweight double sculls quarter-final: France’s Hugo Beurey and Ferdinand Ludwig — who beat O’Donovan and McCarthy at World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne in July — exited the Worlds with a fifth-placed finish. The French duo are now out of the running for their home Games in Paris next summer.

There was better news for the two other Irish boats in action on Wednesday, however: Fermanagh duo Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan qualified for the A/B semi-finals of the men’s pair with a second-placed finish in their quarter.

Timoney and Corrigan need a top-11 finish at the Worlds to qualify their boat for Paris.

In the men’s double sculls, Lisburn’s Phil Doyle and Tipperary’s Daire Lynch also reached their A/B semi after a second-placed finish in their quarter-final.

More to follow.

Author
The 42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     