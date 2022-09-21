Membership : Access or Sign Up
O'Donovan and McCarthy storm into semi-finals of World Championships in Czech Republic

The competition is taking place in Racice.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 11:17 AM
Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, pictured after last year's Olympics gold medal triumph.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, pictured after last year's Olympics gold medal triumph.
Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, pictured after last year's Olympics gold medal triumph.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL winners Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are safely through to the semi-final stage at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

The West Cork duo won the third quarter-final this morning in Racice in the lightweight men’s double sculls.

They finished in a time of 6.21.05 to come home in first place ahead of their French opponents in second and Spanish duo in third.

They will now compete in the semi-final tomorrow at 10.25am where they will be in opposition to teams from New Zealand, Ukraine, Switzerland, Portugal and Germany.

