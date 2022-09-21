O'Donovan and McCarthy storm into semi-finals of World Championships in Czech Republic

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL winners Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are safely through to the semi-final stage at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.
The West Cork duo won the third quarter-final this morning in Racice in the lightweight men’s double sculls.
They finished in a time of 6.21.05 to come home in first place ahead of their French opponents in second and Spanish duo in third.
They will now compete in the semi-final tomorrow at 10.25am where they will be in opposition to teams from New Zealand, Ukraine, Switzerland, Portugal and Germany.
☘️Quarterfinal Result☘️— Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) September 21, 2022
Paul and Fintan are into the LM2x A/B Semi after winning their Quarterfinal!#greenblades #wearerowingireland pic.twitter.com/Ue2Chya5UR
