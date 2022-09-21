O'Donovan and McCarthy storm into semi-finals of World Championships in Czech Republic

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, pictured after last year's Olympics gold medal triumph.

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, pictured after last year's Olympics gold medal triumph.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL winners Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are safely through to the semi-final stage at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

The West Cork duo won the third quarter-final this morning in Racice in the lightweight men’s double sculls.

They finished in a time of 6.21.05 to come home in first place ahead of their French opponents in second and Spanish duo in third.

They will now compete in the semi-final tomorrow at 10.25am where they will be in opposition to teams from New Zealand, Ukraine, Switzerland, Portugal and Germany.

Advertisement

☘️Quarterfinal Result☘️



Paul and Fintan are into the LM2x A/B Semi after winning their Quarterfinal!#greenblades #wearerowingireland pic.twitter.com/Ue2Chya5UR — Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) September 21, 2022