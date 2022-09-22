O'Donovan and McCarthy win their World Rowing Championships semi-final

IT HAS BEEN a solid morning of rowing for Team Ireland at the World Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

Reigning world and Olympic champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy stormed into the final of the lightweight double sculls by winning their semi-final.

The pair finished in a time of 06:24.41 ahead of Switzerland to book their spot in Saturday’s final.

Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty – bronze medallists at the Tokyo Olympics – also progressed by taking second place in their women’s four semi-final behind Great Britain.

Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey are into Saturday’s A final of the lightweight double sculls after a second place finish in their semi-final this morning.

Meanwhile, Katie O’Brien and Steven McGowan are through to the A final after clinching second in their mixed double sculls repechage, Natalie Long and Tara Hanlon will compete in the women’s pair B final after a fifth-place finish in their semi, while Lydia Heaphy is into the B final of the lightweight single sculls are coming sixth.

