Paul O'Donovan. Detlev Seyb/INPHO
Champion

Paul O'Donovan wins gold in World Rowing Championships, bronze for Siobhan McCrohan

Another victory for the West Cork star, as he finished first in his final in Canada.
8.10pm, 24 Aug 2024
3.3k
15

PAUL O’DONOVAN HAS once again showcased his rowing brilliance by winning a gold medal this evening at the World Championships in Canada, triumphing in the Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls (A) final.

The brilliant West Cork rower added another accolade to his glittering honours list, just a few weeks after combining with Fintan McCarthy to win gold in the Olympics in Paris in the lightweight double sculls.

O’Donovan followed up his Olympic exploits, with another superb performance to come home first at St Catharine’s in Canada in a time of 06:49.68 in lane four.

That was good enough to secure victory with Greece’s Antonios Papakonstantinou in second in a time of 06:51.90, while Italian Niels Torre was third in 06:52.64.

O’Donovan added a third individual world title to his remarkable collection of successes, following up previous solo wins in 2016 and 2017.

Earlier Galway’s Siobhan McCrohan won bronze in the Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls (A) final. Featuring in lane two, McCrohan finished third in a time of 07:32.94.

Romania’s Ionela Livia Cozmiuc won gold in a time of 07:29.92, while Greece’s Zoi Fitsiou won silver in a time of 07.31.65.

McCrohan was bidding to defend her title and become a double world champion but came up short by a narrow margin, with 2022 world champion and Paris silver medallist Cozmiuc first home.

