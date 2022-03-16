Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 16 March 2022
Paul Pogba describes ‘worst nightmare’ as home burgled with his children inside

Pogba said the break-in happened during the final few minutes of last night’s Champions League tie.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Mar 2022, 10:31 PM
Paul Pogba.
Image: PA
Image: PA

PAUL POGBA HAS spoken of his “worst nightmare” after his house was burgled while he was playing for Manchester United on Tuesday and his children were sleeping in their bedroom.

Pogba discovered that he had been burgled just minutes after United’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford, a game in which he had appeared as a second-half substitute.

The France midfielder wrote on Twitter: “Last night our family’s worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into and burglarised while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom.

“The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home… our sense of safety and security.

“This occurred during the final minutes of last night’s match when they knew that we would not be home.

“My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed.

“As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night.

“It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to rewardpogba@gmail.com.”

Pogba’s United team-mate Victor Lindelof was the victim of what he described as a “very traumatic” break-in at his house as he played against Brentford in January.

The Swedish defender’s home was targeted while he was in London, forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was assaulted during a burglary at his home in December.

The Portugal international was with his family when the burglary took place, and shared a picture on social media showing he had sustained a cut above his right eye.

