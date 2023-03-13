Paul Pogba ruled out of Ireland clash with injury

PAUL POGBA WILL miss the start of France’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign after being ruled out for several weeks with a muscle tear.

The injury means Pogba will miss France’s opening qualifier against the Netherlands in Paris on 24 March and the game with Ireland in Dublin three days later.

Juventus have confirmed that the 29-year-old midfielder, who has made only two appearances for the Serie A club this season, has suffered an adductor injury and reports have suggested he will be sidelined for around three weeks.

Pogba, who left Manchester United in July last year to rejoin Juve, suffered a knee injury during pre-season and eventually had to undergo surgery to address the problem, sitting out the his country’s World Cup defence in Qatar as a result.

He made his first appearance of the season as a second-half substitute in a 4-2 league victory over Torino on February 28 and was used once again from the bench in last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Roma.

However, he did not make the squad for this weekend’s 4-2 win over Sampdoria, with manager Massimiliano Allegri later confirming he was injured.

France will also be without defender Presnel Kimpembe for their games later this month, while Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane have retired from international football having featured at the World Cup.