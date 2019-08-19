This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Always question marks' but Solskjaer adamant that Pogba will remain at Man United

‘I’ve got absolutely no concerns on Paul. For me, yeah, he’s going to stay.’

By The42 Team Monday 19 Aug 2019, 9:04 AM
57 minutes ago 829 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4772075
Manchester United star Paul Pogba.
Manchester United star Paul Pogba.
Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant Paul Pogba will stay at Old Trafford amid links to Real Madrid and Juventus.

Pogba said a “question mark remains” over his future following United’s 4-0 rout of Chelsea in their Premier League opener on 11 August.

While the Premier League’s transfer window has already closed, the La Liga and Serie A markets remain open until 2 September – prompting ongoing speculation about a possible move to Madrid or a sensational return to Juventus.

Solskjaer, however, has no concerns over star midfielder Pogba ahead of United’s trip to Wolves on Monday.

“You [the media] always put question marks around Paul,” Solskjaer said. “I don’t think it’s odd saying, ‘[I] enjoy playing, I have fun with my team-mates, I enjoy what I’m doing, I love my job and enjoy the game.’

Of course that sentence with the question mark about him, there’s always question marks about Paul. There’s not one press conference that I’ve not answered a question about Paul Pogba. 80% of what he said was that he enjoyed that game and his time here.

“I’ve got absolutely no concerns on Paul. For me, yeah, he’s going to stay.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer admitted United have too many centre-backs following the world-record arrival of Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

With Maguire now at the Theatre of Dreams, Solskjaer’s options also include Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly, who is recovering from a serious knee injury.

Argentina international Rojo was linked with a deadline-day move to Everton but a transfer did not materialise.

“I do have too many centre-backs to keep everyone happy,” said Solskjaer. ”But we need to win games, we need to perform, so we’re going to pick the players that will give us the biggest chance to win games.”

“They’re all quality centre-backs and I know that we will need quite a few of them,” added Solskjaer. “Of course, Eric’s injury means that at the moment I’ve got six fit ones, which is maybe one too many to keep everyone involved.

“But then that’s our jobs, to make the most of what we have now, and for them as well to make sure every day in training.

“And when they get the chance, because they will – we’ve got loads of games, play well when you get it. All of these, Marcos, Phil, Chris – they’ve been here for a long time and they’ve proven that they can do it.”

