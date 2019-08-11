This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Paul Pogba insists he's happy at Manchester United

The France midfielder appeared to agitate for a move over the summer but insists he is enjoying his football again

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 11:51 PM
1 hour ago 800 Views 1 Comment
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Paul Pogba (file pic).

PAUL POGBA SAYS he is fully committed to Manchester United despite a summer that saw him heavily linked with an Old Trafford exit.

The France international hinted during the close season that he was unhappy at the club and ready for a new challenge after three seasons back in the Premier League

Rumours of an impending move were fuelled still further by his agent Mino Raiola, who said that he was “in the process” of ensuring Pogba would find a new club ahead of the new season.

The 26-year-old was the Red Devils’ top-scorer across all competitions last season, netting 16 goals from midfield in what was largely a disappointing season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Pogba’s former club Juventus as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid were heavily linked with a move. However, a deal failed to materialise and Pogba returned to pre-season training as normal.

The chances of a transfer now appear slim following the closing of the Premier League transfer window last week, as United would be unable to bring in a replacement.

The 2018 World Cup winner recovered from a back spasm to take his place in the Manchester United starting line-up for Sunday’s Premier League season opener against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

In an eye-catching performance, Pogba laid on two of United’s four goals as Solskjaer’s side opened the campaign with a thumping victory.

Speaking after the game, Pogba sought to reassure the United supporters that he was happy and enjoying his football.

“I’m always good when I play football,” Pogba told RMC Sport. “I do what I love, it’s my job.

“I will give my best every time I’m on the pitch. Now, we know that there were words. The future will tell.

One always remains on this point of questioning. I am in Manchester. I’m having fun with my teammates, I always want to win the matches.

“I will always give myself thoroughly when I am on the ground.”

Marcus Rashford scored twice with Anthony Martial and debutant Daniel James also on target against Frank Lampard’s side, as United recorded their biggest league win over Chelsea since 1965.

Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to Molineux to take on Wolves on Monday 19 August.

The42 Team

