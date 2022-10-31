Pogba's World Cup at risk with thigh injury, De Bruyne admits Qatar could be his last

PAUL POGBA’S CHANCES of playing in the upcoming World Cup are at risk again after media reports in Italy said he had suffered a thigh injury.

France star Pogba had recently returned to training with Juventus, for whom he is yet to feature following a knee injury suffered in the summer.

Neither Juve nor Pogba’s representatives responded to AFP’s requests for confirmation of the injury, described by Italian media as muscle fatigue which could keep him out of action for 10 days.

Les Bleus’ first World Cup game is against Australia on 22 November, and coach Didier Deschamps will name his squad for the tournament in Qatar on 9 November.

On Friday Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri said that it was “very unlikely” that the 29-year-old midfielder would play before Serie A breaks up for the Qatar World Cup.

Juve’s final fixture of 2022 is against Lazio in Turin on 13 November.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne admits next month’s World Cup could be his last and he wants his kids to see him perform on the biggest stage.

The Belgium international remains relaxed ahead of the start of the tournament next month after scoring the winner in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory at Leicester on Saturday.

De Bruyne’s family will travel to Qatar for Belgium’s Group F games against Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

The 31-year-old played for Belgium when they finished third in Russia four years ago and reached the quarter-finals in Brazil in 2014 but knows this is likely to be his last chance with his national team.

He said: “My family are going over for the group stages. I am obviously 31 and I don’t know what will happen in four years. This is the first time my kids can come to the World Cup.

“That is why they are coming. It will be special, an event I don’t want them to miss. They are six, four and two. The eldest two of them follow the football a bit but the daughter, not really, but she can go and enjoy the sun and play in the pool.

“I am excited. It will be the third one and it is always special. These events are great as everyone is watching it. It is big but there is no point to stress about it. It is my third time, I understand what is coming and I cannot speak for someone else who will be there for the first time.

“It is unknown (the timing). There is no point worrying about it or thinking about it. You take it as it comes and try and play as well as possible. We are not talking about it with team-mates. The schedule is too hectic. We had two away games quickly after each other.”

