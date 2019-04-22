This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We have to do better' - Pogba slams 'disrespectful' Man United after Everton drubbing

The midfielder was open about his feelings following Red Devils’ fifth consecutive away defeat and says they must say sorry with their football

By The42 Team Monday 22 Apr 2019, 9:45 PM
1 hour ago 4,363 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4602589

PAUL POGBA HAS said Manchester United should apologise to their fans with their performances on the pitch after their ‘disrespectful’ 4-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday.

paul-pogba-manchester-united-2018-19_1m4anelwage2l1dt65ssheozgs Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba.

The defeat at Goodison Park, United’s fifth straight away loss, followed a 3-0 loss at Camp Nou to Barcelona midweek, which saw Pogba’s team eliminated from the Champions League.

United are in sixth place in the Premier League, two points away from fourth place and qualification for the Champions League, and face a derby against Manchester City on Wednesday, where Pogba says that they must show a reaction to the Everton game.

“I wish I knew what went wrong [at Everton]. It was the details, the desire, we spoke about courage and everything we had when the manager came,” the midfielder told Sky Sports.

Not to be disrespectful and I am not disrespectful of Everton, but the way we played and the performance of myself, of the team, of everyone is disrespectful. We didn’t respect ourselves, the club, or the fans.

“What we did on the pitch is not respectful for the team-mates, for the staff, for the people, for the kitman, for everyone.

They put their life on us, the team and this club. What we showed on the pitch, we did not give the joy back and that’s why we’re angry with ourselves.

“We want to do better for sure and we have to. The reaction has to be there.

“I want to say [to the fans], and I know it may not be enough, but the fans want a reaction from the players and the only way to apologise to them is to give everything on the pitch, we did not give them the joy back and that’s why we’re angry with ourselves.

We want to do better for sure and we have to. The reaction has to be there.”

Pogba’s comments echoed those of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who had said he didn’t know if players ‘cared enough’ about playing for United.

Pogba agreed with his manager’s assessment.

“What I understood on this is when you wear this shirt at this club it is, first of all, because you deserve it, you have to work and respect the culture, the history of this club and give everything on the pitch.

I don’t want to be harsh with my words but we don’t want to look like we did yesterday because the body language was not good enough for this shirt.

“When you’re here, you deserve it and you have to give your life on the pitch. You have to work, you have to sweat for this shirt and you have to give everything.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

