JUVENTUS AND FRANCE midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after a doping control detected the banned substance testosterone, Italian anti-doping authorities (NADO) told AFP on Monday.

The Italian press reported that the doping test was taken on the opening day of the Italian Serie A season, during which the 30-year-old did not play.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2023

