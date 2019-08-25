This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pogba insists he's motivated by racist abuse, hits back at Twitter trolls

Both the France international and Marcus Rashford have been targeted by racial slurs on social media in the past week.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 1:45 PM
MANCHESTER UNITED STAR Paul Pogba has hit back after receiving waves of sickening racist abuse on Twitter, affirming that such vitriol only made him a stronger person. 

The midfielder found himself the subject of abuse on Monday after missing a penalty in United’s 1-1 draw with Wolves. 

Twitter responded by promising to meet with club representatives and crack down on hateful messages on the social media platform, while Pogba also attracted support from across the world of football following the abuse. 

“We have always maintained an open and healthy dialogue with our partners in this space, but we know we need to do more to protect our users. Racist behaviour has no place on our platform and we strongly condemn it” a spokesman for the company told Sky Sports News.

“To this end, we look forward to working more closely with our partners to develop shared solutions together. In the meantime, for Twitter’s part, we will continue to proactively monitor the conversation, and take aggressive enforcement action when content violates our rules.”

But the situation was repeated on Saturday, this time with Marcus Rashford in the eye of the storm after erring from the spot as United went down 2-1 to Crystal Palace. 

Pogba has now come out to confront his abusers, slamming their “ignorance” and promising that they would not get the better of him. 

“My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football,” he wrote on Twitter. 

Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation.”

manchester-united-v-crystal-palace-premier-league-old-trafford Manchester United fans with a 'United Against Racism' banner in the stands during Saturday's loss to Crystal Palace. Source: Nigel French

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also addressed the issue on Saturday after seeing Rashford targeted by racial slurs.

“We need to stop it, it needs to stop,” the 46-year-old said after the Palace clash.

I’m just lost for words if it keeps going. We keep having all these campaigns and they keep hiding behind fake identities. It’s crazy that we talk about this in 2019.”

Rashford had also defended Pogba after he came in for vile slurs after Monday’s game .

“Manchester United is a family. Paul Pogba is a huge part of that family, when you attack him, you attack us all,” the England striker said on Twitter.

