This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paul Pogba reveals how he gave his shirt to fan who made monkey noises

The Frenchman says he has been a victim of racist chanting in the past.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 1:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,593 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4679060
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Paul Pogba (file pic).
Paul Pogba (file pic).

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Paul Pogba has opened up on his own personal experiences of racism in football, with “ignorance” among supporters still prevalent in the modern game.

The World Cup-winning playmaker has enjoyed an illustrious career at the highest level over the last eight years, taking in two spells at United either side of a successful stint in Italy with Juventus.

The 26-year-old is considered by some to be one of the finest players of his generation, but despite his global status, he has still been a target of racist abuse from certain groups of fans.

The 2018-19 campaign saw racism rear its ugly head once again, with England and Wales players boycotting social media due to online abuse back in April.

The incident came after several members of the Three Lions squad were subjected to racist chanting during a 2020 European Championship qualifier in Macedonia on March 25.

Italian football also came under the spotlight earlier this year, as 19-year Juventus striker Moise Kean was racially abused by a faction of supporters in a Serie A fixture against Cagliari.

Pogba has expressed his sadness over the ongoing issue, with awareness campaigns failing to silence the hateful minority of people attending matches across the globe.

During an interview with The Times, the France international offered an insight into how he deals with racist abuse on a regular basis.  

“Yeah I did [experience racism]. When I see the reaction of others I just think about it – ‘would I do that or not’,” Pogba began. 

“It’s sad to see that. Really sad to see that on the football pitch. When the fans that do that, they even have black people in their team, it’s even more sad to see that. They don’t respect the player and the team. I just thought they’re racist, or not, or ignorant, I don’t know. Or they just don’t want you to perform well. I see and hear a lot of things but I don’t react. I smile. 

I have a story, we had a game against Fiorentina and I just came off the bench and someone made some sounds, maybe like a monkey, I said ‘why’? I just gave him my shirt and at the end, they were happy and applauded me. I just pray for them and [try to] make people understand we just enjoy sport, we just enjoy playing football. I understand they want their team to win but there’s a different way to attract attention. To do something like that is really low. In 2019 it’s really low. 

“The world is beautiful with a lot of colours and cultures, when I speak about racism it’s ignorance. You can’t really change something because it’s been there for a long time. When you speak you try to do things, speak about it and it just carries on. You can’t change that with people. You won’t leave the pitch, if you want to play you’ll play, try to score, try to win and that’s it. Life goes on and at the end, they come after the game and ask for a picture.

“I’m sad [about racism in football]. I’m not angry. Because I’m happy with myself. I have a Chinese friend, an Italian agent, a Brazilian lawyer. I have a Bolivian wife, I’m French. Guinean originally. My mum is from Guinea. All my life it’s a different culture. I’m just happy with myself. I enjoy playing football. I enjoy giving a smile to people and that’s it. That’s all I need. Be happy with yourself. Be loved by your family, fans, don’t think about people that hate or racists or people who are ignorant, they just pull you back.

“[How do you combat it?] We’ve tried everything. Putting videos up before the games [saying] no racism, pictures, campaigns, everything and they’re still doing it. What can you do? That’s people. There’s a proverb; you want to change the world, start to clean your house — start with yourself and then after we’ll go around and around. You can’t be in everyone’s head. Do the opposite that they do to you. Maybe it’ll make them realise they feel really ridiculous.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie