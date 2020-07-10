This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Paul Pogba wants to be the main guy on social media,' says Roy Keane

Roy Keane praised Mason Greenwood but was critical of Paul Pogba again and said Tottenham are ‘an average’ team.

By Garry Doyle Friday 10 Jul 2020, 8:11 AM
https://the42.ie/5146507
Keane was critical of Pogba's leadership.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

ROY KEANE HAS ripped into Paul Pogba, saying the Frenchman is more interested in being a leader on social media than on the pitch.

The controversial Cork-man delivered his comments on Sky Sports last night, reserving praise for Mason Greenwood, the teenager who is on a scoring hot-streak, before telling some home truths to United’s World Cup winner.

“We’ve been saying the last year or two that Pogba needs to take more of a lead with the team,” Keane said. “I don’t think he wants to be a leader. 

“I think Pogba will enjoy Maguire coming in, showing different leadership skills, Fernandes as well on the pitch, Pogba likes that, he doesn’t want to be the main guy. 

“He wants to be the main guy on social media, but on the pitch he’s thinking ‘I’ll be glad of that, I’ll just be under the radar.’ He looks like he’s enjoying himself a bit more.”

Certainly Greenwood is finding life enjoyable – last night’s goal against Aston Villa was his fourth in three games and his 17th of the season.

Keane said: “The best part of football is scoring a goal. Good luck to the kid, that’s what dreams are made of. Keep that hunger. United are starting to get exciting again. These type of kids are getting Man United back, scoring goals, plenty to do in terms of winning titles. Man United fans want to see good attacking young players, they’ll be buzzing tonight.”

It’s unlikely if Tottenham fans are feeling similarly upbeat. Another lifeless display last night against Bournemouth ended in a scoreless draw and another VAR controversy.

This time Harry Kane was denied a spot-kick after referee Paul Tierney opted not to give the striker a penalty after Josh King’s push. VAR official, Michael Oliver, decided not to intervene.

aston-villa-v-manchester-united-premier-league-villa-park Greenwood celebrates scoring against Aston Villa. Source: Oli Scarff/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Even so, Keane said Spurs and Mourinho cannot hide behind excuses, saying they would be in big trouble if they lost Harry Kane.

“Spurs look like they’re on their holidays,” the Irishman said. “Sometimes the manager has got to be ruthless which the manager is. He [Mourinho] has mentioned there that he has got four or five world class players. 

“Tottenham don’t, Tottenham are an average team. Take Kane out of that team and they are in huge trouble.’

“Tottenham were poor tonight. Bournemouth showed a bit more fight. 

“They went to Sheffield [United], didn’t show any fight, made changes at half time.

“That’s in Tottenham’s DNA, they will constantly disappoint you. The table doesn’t lie, ninth, that’s where they deserve to be.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

