'It's much easier to play in a better team with better players around you'

David Sneyd and Gavin Cooney joined Paul Dollery for another helping of The Football Family podcast.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 2:35 PM
1 hour ago 2,954 Views 3 Comments
France's Paul Pogba on the ball against Germany.
Image: DPA/PA Images
France's Paul Pogba on the ball against Germany.
France's Paul Pogba on the ball against Germany.
Image: DPA/PA Images

WITH THE FIRST series of group fixtures at Euro 2020 now in the books, there’s another new episode of The Football Family available to help our members reflect on it all.

Gavin Cooney and David Sneyd joined Paul Dollery this morning to sink their teeth into last night’s thrilling game between France and Germany.

Among the topics the lads discussed was the head injury sustained by Benjamin Pavard, and why it’s finally time for football to get its act together when it comes to concussion.

They also addressed a question from one of our members, who asked why Paul Pogba’s impressive displays for France are so often at odds with his Manchester United form.

“I think it’s just down to the fact that he’s surrounded by better players. He’s in a team that functions much better than what United’s does,” said David Sneyd.

“With United, it almost seems to be that he either plays on the left of the three or he kind of drops back to open defences from one of the sitting positions, but I don’t think that’s where he should be.

“I think he’s just in a much, much better team and some of the attacking players who are around him are on just a completely different level to what United have. It functions much better, I think it’s very simple, it’s basic.

“I know people talk about leadership and all the rest of it and he has that really, but it’s much easier to play – no matter who you are – in a better team with better players around you.

“I’d say he’s probably on a wave-length that some of the United players just aren’t at. He probably sees things or tries to do things that just don’t come off maybe because other players aren’t on his wave-length, whereas with France it does seem to be there.”

The42 Team

