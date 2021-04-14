BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 14 April 2021
Paul Pogba to star in Amazon documentary series

The Pogmentary will follow the life of the France international, giving a unique insight into his life on and off the pitch and will air in 2022.

By Press Association
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Paul Pogba is to star in a documentary series on Prime Video.

The Pogmentary will follow the life of the France international, who has signed a deal with Amazon, giving a unique insight into his life on and off the pitch and will air in 2022.

Head of European originals at Amazon Studios Georgia Brown said: “Paul Pogba is one of the most prominent talents of his time, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with him with an overall deal and his series The Pogmentary.

“We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further, and he is without doubt an icon for an entire generation.

“Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words.”

Prime Video has already shown a number of popular sporting documentaries, including All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, Truth Seekers and All or Nothing: Manchester City and The Test.

Press Association

