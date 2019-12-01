This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Paul Pollock runs second-fastest marathon time in Irish history

2:10:25 in Valencia comfortably meets Olympic qualification time.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 3:52 PM
Pollock: took five minutes off his marathon PB (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Pollock: took five minutes off his marathon PB (file photo).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

PAUL POLLOCK RAN the second-fastest marathon time in Irish athletics history on Sunday morning as he booked his ticket to Tokyo 2020.

The 34-year-old finished 18th at the Valencia Marathon in 2:10:25, taking more than five minutes off his personal best and comfortably meeting the Olympic qualification standard.

Pollock’s time is second only to John Treacy’s national record of 2:09:15, set 31 years ago at the 1988 Boston Marathon.

“On 9th September, I was lying in [an] MRI scanner with broken metatarsal,” Pollock tweeted afterwards. “Today I went No. 2 on Irish all time list.”

Pollock becomes the first Irish marathon runner to meet the IAAF standard of 2:11:30 for Tokyo qualification.

Ethiopia’s Kinde Atanaw won the men’s race, setting a new course record in 2:03:51, while second-placed Kaan Kigen Özbilen set a new European record for Turkey in 2:04:16.

Women’s winner Roza Dereje also set a new course record in 2:18:30.

