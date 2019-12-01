Paul Pollock runs second-fastest marathon time in Irish history

Pollock: took five minutes off his marathon PB (file photo).

PAUL POLLOCK RAN the second-fastest marathon time in Irish athletics history on Sunday morning as he booked his ticket to Tokyo 2020.

The 34-year-old finished 18th at the Valencia Marathon in 2:10:25, taking more than five minutes off his personal best and comfortably meeting the Olympic qualification standard.

Pollock’s time is second only to John Treacy’s national record of 2:09:15, set 31 years ago at the 1988 Boston Marathon.

“On 9th September, I was lying in [an] MRI scanner with broken metatarsal,” Pollock tweeted afterwards. “Today I went No. 2 on Irish all time list.”

Pollock becomes the first Irish marathon runner to meet the IAAF standard of 2:11:30 for Tokyo qualification.

Ethiopia’s Kinde Atanaw won the men’s race, setting a new course record in 2:03:51, while second-placed Kaan Kigen Özbilen set a new European record for Turkey in 2:04:16.

Women’s winner Roza Dereje also set a new course record in 2:18:30.

