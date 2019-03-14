Paul Scholes departs as Oldham Athletic manager after just one month in charge

PAUL SCHOLES HAS left his role as Oldham Athletic manager after just one month in charge of the club.

Paul Scholes is unveiled as Oldham Athletic manager in February. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Having taken the reins on 11 February and agreeing an 18-month deal with the League Two side, a run of just one win from seven games was enough for the former Manchester United midfielder to call time on his first managerial stint.

In a statement today, the 44-year-old said:

“It is with great regret that I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect.

“I hoped to at the very least see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of a club I’ve supported all my life. The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.

In the short period since I took on the role it unfortunately became clear that I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role.

“I wish the fans, the players and the staff – who have been tremendous – all the best for the rest of the season and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan.”

Scholes got his tenure off to a sensational start after a 4-1 win over Yeovil Town. That would be the only victory during his time in charge, with three draws and three losses that followed.

Oldham were beaten 2-0 on Tuesday night in what turned out to be his final game in charge away to league leaders, Lincoln City.

As a player, Scholes made 718 appearances for Manchester United and earned 66 caps in an England shirt.

